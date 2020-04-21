Teddy Riley and Babyface finally went head-to-head in a battle of the hits on Instagram Live, facing off as part of the Verzuz challenge with minimal technical difficulties this time. In the middle of their face-off, Dr. Dre called up Teddy Riley and spoke about the prospect of his battle against Diddy, which was suggested by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

During the call, Dre calls Teddy Riley a legend and commends him and Babyface for finally figuring out how to live-stream for the culture. Then, he repeatedly states that he's unsure this sort of challenge is right for him.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

"I don't know if I'm interested in it," says Dre after Teddy tells him he already knows the rapper/producer would kill it. "I don't know if I'm interested in doing that but we'll see what it is. I was going back and forth with Puff earlier today."

As of now, it doesn't look like this proposed Verzuz battle between Dr. Dre and Diddy will actually happen. Unless Dre changes his mind, you can probably count this one out.

Who do you think would make a good replacement for Dr. Dre against Diddy? Does anybody have the hits to match his catalog?