The very suggestion of an Instagram Live Battle between Bow Wow and Lil Romeo sent social media into a tizzy. They both entered the music industry at young ages, had success, toured the world, expanded their portfolios to become actors, are producers, and are featured in differing Growing Up Hip Hop series. Lil Bow Wow and Lil Romeo have dropped their "Lils" and are all grown up, and fans want to see them face-off.



Bryan Steffy / Stringer / Getty Images

These two have often been pitted against each other not because of their catalogs, but due to their personal relationships with Angela Simmons. They've both been romantically linked to the Simmons sister, although her relationship with Romeo was never anything official. Their flirting turned into strife, and now the two reportedly aren't on friendly terms. Romeo has wished his former friend the best and left Growing Up Hip Hop as Angela and Bow Wow continue to exchange playful banter on social media.

Following the successful IG Live Battles promoted by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's Verzuz, a fan took to Twitter to pose the question of who would win if Romeo Miller and Bow Wow went toe-to-toe. Answers came in by the thousands across all social media platforms, and an overwhelming majority voted Bow the winner by a landslide due to his number of favorites. Check out a few responses below and let us know who you think would take the crown.