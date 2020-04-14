If it weren't for hip-hop, perhaps this whole quarantine thing would be a lot more dreadful. Thankfully, several beloved members of the community have taken it upon themselves to keep fans excited, even as health experts predict that no one will be able to host large gatherings, such as concerts, until 2021.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The beat battles have been among the most entertaining moments on the Internet these days. Timbo and Swizz Beatz have had an incredible hand in bringing together legendary acts to go hit-for-hit, leaving the fans to decide whose catalog is stronger. These live streams have gone viral each time and it appears that there are some major network executives who are trying to get their hands on a piece of the pie.

Timbaland spoke to TMZ about the Verzuz series. He explained that this was something that they've been plotting on three years ago but due to everyone being at home these days, the perfect opportunity to host more beat battles came up. He said that there have been major networks that have been reaching out to him and Swizz to take the beat battles to the next level. However, this is, after all, for the culture, and Hollywood bigwigs rarely are far more in tune with a dollar than they are with people or the people who create the art.

Ultimately, Timbaland and Swizz will be keeping it organic. Perhaps that'll change once we're off lockdown.



