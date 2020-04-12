verzuz series
- MusicJermaine Dupri Responds To Diddy's "Your Arms Too Short" Verzuz JabIn a Tik Tok showing off his beatmaking skills, Jermaine Dupri let Diddy know his arms are long enough. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureFat Joe Reveals Verzuz Had "A Bag" For Him & Ja RuleFat Joe took to IG to reveal how his Verzuz battle with Ja Rule came together. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicT.I. Challenges 50 Cent For Next VERZUZ BattleT.I. used the occasion of 50 Cent's birthday today to officially challenge him to a VERZUZ Battle, going as far as getting Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and even Kevin Hart involved.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicAlicia Keys & John Legend Partaking In Special Juneteenth "Verzuz" BattleAlicia Keys and John Legend will be going hit-for-hit on the piano in a special Juneteenth edition of "Verzuz" next week.By Lynn S.
- MusicLil Durk & G Herbo Joke About Just Playing Each Other's Hits During BattleLil Durk and G Herbo both joked about using their hit battle just to geek out over each other's music. By Lynn S.
- MusicNelly & Ludacris "Verzuz" Battle Is HappeningNelly and Ludacris will be the next opponents to go head-to-head in a hit battle over IG live as part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's "Verzuz" series.By Lynn S.
- MusicHavoc Believes He Would Hold Up Against Any Producer In A BattleHavoc told Swizz Beatz that he would take on any producer in a Verzuz battle, under the belief that nobody would be able to completely "destroy" him.By Lynn S.
- MusicTimbaland Addresses Possibility Of A Dr. Dre Vs. Diddy Verzuz BattleTimbaland spoke about his and Swizz Beatz's future plans for their "Verzuz" battle series, revealing that they've had the idea "for quite some time."By Lynn S.
- MusicTimbaland & Swizz Beatz "Verzuz" Gaining Major Network AttentionTimbo and Swizz Beatz have been doing it for the culture but the network execs are seeing the potential.By Aron A.
- MusicRZA & DJ Premier Battle It Out On Instagram Live: WatchRZA and DJ Premier battled it out over Instagram live on Saturday as part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's "Verzuz" series. By Lynn S.