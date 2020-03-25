Geniuses are at work on Instagram Live. We haven't watched so many live streaming concerts, contests, and celebrity Q&As in the history of social media, but this period of COVID-19 quarantine has spiced up online interactions. DJ D-Nice recently hosted multiple Instagram Live parties that reached upwards of 100K viewers including Lenny Kravitz, Justin Timberlake, Kevin Hart, and Michelle Obama. Erykah Badu, John Legend, and Keith Urban hosted live concerts from the comforts of their homes. Earlier today, Tory Lanez got a few of his famous friends on his Live before added dozens of fans who wanted to drop it low for his twerk contest. Now, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz hopped on Live to share a few beats with the world in an epic showdown.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

The internationally renowned producers-artists had fans bopping along to a few fire tracks. "Attention, attention, attention," Timbaland said in his announcement video. "It's official. We doing this for the culture. Me and Swizzy gon' go at it 10 o'clock, baby. IG Live. Hoo, hoo, hoo. I done had that red blood in me. Whoo, it's gonna be a good one."

The "battle" is, of course, all done in love, and it's certainly a sight to see. The pair is currently a trending topic on Twitter, so check out a few clips from their session, read through a few reactions, get ready to jam to some hits, and let us know who you think is taking the top spot.