Fans may have been rooting for Common and Tiffany Haddish to have a long-standing romance, but alas, they have decided to call it quits. The rapper and comedian went public with their relationship a little over a year ago, but the two have known one another for much longer. Last week, Common caught up with Hollywood Unlocked and detailed what led to the split, and it seemed that both he and Haddish have been hyperfocused on their careers.

"It really didn't allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship. I don't think the love really dispersed," Common explained. "We weren't feeding the relationship... Neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do."



Lester Cohen / Contributor / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Haddish has been relatively hush-hush about the breakup, but she surfaced online in a selfie with a man with a message attached.

"Does anyone know who this guy is? I met him in Columbia and I can't remember his name. He just looks so common," she wrote. The play on words wasn't lost on Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee, who is also Haddish's good friend. In the comments, he wrote, "I'm not dealing with you today @tiffanyhaddish [crying laughing emojis]."

Haddish made sure to issue a reply with an update on her search.

"Look Three shoots of Vodka and a dark night club in Colombia," she said. "You would think it's him too. But I found him now thanks you y'all. I talked to him today he is sweet and got some time hangout. Funny how that works." It looks as if Haddish isn't having any trouble moving on. Check it out below.