When they first introduced their romance to the world, some were confused at the pairing. However, Common and Tiffany Haddish were going strong for some time, often answering questions about the other in interviews. They bragged about what makes them work and showered one another with affections, so it came as a surprise when it was recently announced that they decided to go their separate ways.

Haddish and Common seemed to balance one another, and while many industry couples split because of some scandal or controversy, Common caught up with Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee [Uncensored] to lay any negative rumors to rest.



Lester Cohen / Contributor / Getty Images

Common lavished Haddish with compliments, calling the comedian "one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I've met in life. That's what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her." The rapper added that their relationship was "probably was the most mature relationship I have been in...meaning the communication, the respect, just all around."

Although the pandemic allowed for them to spend a significant amount of time together, once things were open once again and everyone was back into the swing of the industry, it put a strain on how much they were able to nurture one another.

"It really didn't allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship. I don't think the love really dispersed," Common explained. "We weren't feeding the relationship... Neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do... We care about love, too, and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people."

"It was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed." Watch Common speak about his breakup with Tiffany Haddish below.