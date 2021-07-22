Common and comedian Tiffany Haddish were a match many of us didn’t necessarily see coming when they first went public with their relationship, almost a year ago. During an interview for Vlad TV, the then newly-bald Tiffany gushed about how her boyfriend loved her new ‘do, as opposed to the reaction she was receiving on social media.

The two have stayed relatively private about their relationship since then aside from the couple’s one steamy TikTok they dropped back in February.

In a recent interview with People, Common opened up about how great the past year has been for the two and what makes it work so well.

The rapper shared, "people think I'm just so serious, but I like to have fun," he says. "I need to enjoy life. So I feel, with Tiffany and I, I've been experiencing that and I'm grateful for that."

Common’s most recent role on Netflix show Never Have I Ever even has a connection to his relationship. Tiffany encouraged him to watch the show with her, and shortly after he did, Common apparently got a call with an offer for the role of Dr. Chris Jackson.

It seems to be smooth sailing for the couple, as Common admits he’s learning to "listen to what Tiffany would have to say about how she feels about something and just try to understand it instead of always having an answer." A year in, the activist feels "it's about really just being in a relationship where you can grow and you really support each other's purpose and vision. I'm making you better, you're making me better, and you can have fun."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images