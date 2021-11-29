Actress Tiffany Haddish and her boyfriend of just over one year, Common, have split, a source tells PEOPLE. “They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” they revealed to the outlet.

The Girls Trip star first confirmed her new partnership while chatting with Steve-O on his podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride in August of last year. “I am in a relationship,” she said at the time, going on to share that the man she had been seeing was 49-year-old Common. “We’re twins now,” she laughed, joking about their matching bald heads.

The pair started out at friends after meeting on the set of 2019’s The Kitchen. Haddish clarified that it “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else.” In April, they went on virtual date, and from there, a romance blossomed. “He got tested for everything, I got tested for everything and yeah, we’ve been f*cking,” she told Steve-O.

News of their breakup comes as something of a surprise, especially seeing as both parties have only had good things to say about each other and their relationship in recent interviews. While on Kelly and Ryan, Common referred to his girl as a “wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person.” He also said, “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I'm happy.”

Back in September, Haddish spoke with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes on the SmartLess podcast. She told the three men that if the Suicide Squad actor were to propose, she would want him to do it with an apartment building instead of a ring.

Listen to the full episode below.

[Via]