The internet can be a cruel place, and Tiffany Haddish has received her fair share of rude comments from trolls. For the most part, the actress lets those blistering remarks roll off her like water on a duck's back, but she took the time to send a polite response to someone who attacked her relationship with Common.

The couple has been going strong for years now and occasionally, one surfaces to share sweet nothings about the other. While Common and Haddish's love is going strong, she recently shared a clip of his blazing L.A. Leakers freestyle as she promoted his new release, A Beautiful Revolution (Pt 2).



Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

"This is real HipHop. I am so proud of him," penned the comedian. "I Love when a man knows how to use his words." Soon, someone slid in her comments to agree...and they delivered an insult, as well. "[clap emoji]I TOTALLY AGREE[clap emoji] THIS IS WHY I DONT UNDERSTAND HIM BEING WITH U [eye roll emoji]."

The remark was noticed by Haddish and she issued a response. "Not for you to understand. Just enjoy the music." Haddish's famous friends were quick to defend her against "miserable" social media users. Check it out below.