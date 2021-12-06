At the end of last month, it was revealed that Tiffany Haddish and her boyfriend Common had broken up after spending just over a year together. On December 3rd, the Los Angeles-born actress celebrated her 42nd birthday, and her ex proved that there’s truly no bad blood between them by posting a super sweet tribute to her.

“Happy birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish,” he wrote. “One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known. May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!”

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The photo he shared shows a glammed up Haddish, looking radiant in a low cut, red top. At the time of their split, a source explained to PEOPLE that “they’re never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship.

The recent birthday girl has been spending her time filming Disney’s reboot of Haunted Mansion, in which she’ll star opposite of The Harder They Fall actor, LaKeith Stanfield. She’s been staying booked and busy, also having just wrapped up Apple TV+’s series The Afterparty.





According to Complex, Common has also linked up with Apple TV+ for his latest job. The 49-year-old has been cast alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, Tim Robbins, and David Oyelowo in Wool.

After confirming their relationship in August of 2020, Haddish had plenty of good things to say about her man to the media and friends, and the feelings between them were clearly mutual. While on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, the Girls Trip actress revealed that Common approved of her bald head – read more about that here.

