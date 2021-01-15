The new "it" app is Clubhouse, a sort of invite-only platform that features a variety of rooms where people are only allowed to connect through audio. Early on, it was a space where industry professionals hosted panels as they discussed tech, finances, and entertainment. For the latter, label heads, executives, and award-winning performers often participate in discussions, and not all are industry-focused. Recently, Tiffany Haddish was accused of bullying after listeners complained on Twitter that she, Jason Lee, and Chakra Bars attacked medical professionals while pandering conspiracy theories about COVID-19.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

According to Clubhouse users, the celebrities were speaking about COVID, saying that it was a government-created virus that exists to help with facial recognition, and when a doctor spoke about the pandemic, the person was reportedly "bullied." Haddish soon caught wind of her critics and defended herself. "Now People on clubhouse saying I am bullying because I just told the truth," she tweeted.

"Funny how some people can’t handle the truth!" she added. "There is a special place in Gods Kingdom for people that like to lie and make up stories on other people." Back in September, Haddish revealed that she contracted COVID-19 without experiencing any symptoms. You can read through some of the reactions below, including Haddish questioning a critic about why they believed her comments were offensive.