She may have shaved her head, but that doesn't mean that Tiffany Haddish is in the middle of some nervous breakdown. The comedian surprised fans on Tuesday (July 7) when she hopped on Instagram and cut her hair off. Immediately, Haddish was met with criticisms as people accused her of being in the midst of some mental break. However, Tiffany Haddish returned with another video to say that her mental health is just fine and there's nothing crazy about a woman wanting to shave her head.



James Gourley / Stringer / Getty Images

"Why when a woman decides, 'Hey, I'm gonna cut this hair off because I wanna see my scalp,' she gotta have a mental problem?" Haddish asked. "I'm not suffering from no emotional nothing. I've literally been talking about this for years, how I wanna see my scalp. I know every single part of my body. I know where every single mole is." For the actress, she pulled the bold move because she wants to continue to know herself more, physically and emotionally.

Later, Tiffany Haddish showed herself getting her hair cut just a bit more with clippers, but she said when she makes her way back to Los Angeles, she's getting it "more cut." Maybe she's going to a Bic bald look? Are you feeling Haddish's new hairstyle?