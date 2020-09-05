We'd like to think that COVID-19 is behind us as we enter into the holiday season, but new cases continue to mount throughout the United States. Days ago, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared in a video on Instagram that he, along with his wife and young daughter, has been recovering from a bout with coronavirus. Then, news surfaced that The Batman actor Robert Pattinson had also tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, Tiffany Haddish also revealed that she, too, had been diagnosed with the virus.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

While speaking with Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the actress spoke about her experience. “I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus,” said Haddish. “I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested. I got tested, got the results back two days later, they said I didn’t have the coronavirus.”

Then, someone she knew tested positive, so she decided to go in for another test. “Get the tests the second time. I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus,” she said. “Then I went and tested again, didn’t have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies. That was three months ago, I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything.” Her recent tests reportedly showed that she didn't have the antibodies anymore, so she called herself "superhuman."

Dr. Fauci advised people to continued to lead healthy lifestyles, including getting "good sleep" and exercise. He also continued to advocate for social distancing and wearing a mask. Check out their exchange below.