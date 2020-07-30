Every generation has its own set of issues that give parents and potential parents cause for concern. However, in every generation, Black Americans are worried about how racism will affect their offspring. Comedian Tiffany Haddish, who doesn't have children of her own, sat down with Carmelo Anthony for his What's in Your Glass YouTube series, and the two famous figures discussed the current tense racially-charged climate in the United States.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

"I'm a little older now and people are always asking when I'm gonna have some babies," the 40-year-old actress said. "There's a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, 'Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that.' But really, it’s like, I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me knowing that they're gonna be hunted or killed."

"Like, why would I put someone through that?" Haddish questioned. Carmelo, who is a father, agreed. Haddish also added that when White people are planning their futures and expanding their families, they don't have these cultural concerns.

"And White people don't have to think about that, that's something they don't have to think about," Haddish said. "It's time to talk about that, and how we have to come together as a community and work as a unit. And maybe we don't all agree on the same things, but we need to just find some common ground and move forward as human beings." Check out the chat below.