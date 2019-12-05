The people love themselves some Weeknd. On Thursday, the singer was leaving The Colbert Show where he filmed performances of his new singles "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights," when a massive crowd of fans surrounded him as he made his way to his car. Fans rushed the barracde outside the studio, attempting to force their way through the barriers to get to the star. TMZ conveniently added an arrow to the video around the 0:50 mark that points towards The Weeknd struggling to push through the mob of fans, emphasizing just how small and helpless he looks in comparison to the overwhelming horde of supporters.

Those who remain closest in proximity to the singer throughout the video are especially forceful. His security guards are taking no sh*t, however, as they can be seen getting aggressive with particularly rowdy fans before they practically swallow him up. Luckily, he appears to have gotten out of the situation unharmed.

It's no surprise that so many people were so thrilled to get a glimpse of the star. Recently, The Weeknd made his return to music after more than a year and a half without new tunes, with the release of both of the aforementioned tracks. He was also a hot topic on the gossip mill when he reportedly registered a song titled "Like Selena," which many speculate is a reference to his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. The Weeknd will be on the Colbert Show both Thursday and Friday nights, which will be the debut of the very first performances of his new tracks.