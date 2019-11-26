It looks like The Weeknd is finding inspiration from a certain “Selena” on his upcoming album. According to multiple reports, Abel has registered the song title “Like Selena” via the ASCAP website, which is presumably about Selena Gomez. If you forgot, Abel and Selena Gomez dated for a while back in 2017, but decided to split nearly 10 months after being together. Sources say their busy schedules drove them apart and made it hard on them.

This report comes as the Toronto crooner just made his return to Instagram this week after taking a break from the social media platform to tease his new music. "The fall starts tomorrow night," he wrote alongside a blurry black-and-white image. Later, he uploaded the same snapshot to Instagram Stories with a message that read: "tomorrow night we start again.”

Nevertheless, look for a new single, maybe two, from Abel to be dropping sometime this week. A music video has reportedly been shot already down in Las Vegas as well.

We’ll continue to keep you posted on The Weeknd’s album and music moving forward. Who’s excited to hear Abel’s next project?