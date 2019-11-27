The Weeknd Flexes His Player Status On "Heartless"

Fans have been waiting on pins and needles for quite some time but the return of The Weeknd is upon us. The Canadian artist stormed onto the music scene with his acclaimed, award-winning album Starboy and later popped up with My Dear Melancholy. However, he's been making moves behind the scenes that may have delayed releasing new tunes.

After reigniting his defunct Instagram page, The Weeknd shared two new photos. In the caption for one of the pictures he wrote, "TONIGHT WE START A NEW BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER! LET’S GO!" and right on time, he delivered "Heartless" at the stroke of midnight. If you were hoping for a romantic jam from The Weeknd you won't find that here. As the title suggests, he's "Heartless" throughout, singing like a man who is done with love.

Produced by The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, and Illangelo, "Heartless" is but a taste of what's to come from the singer. Give it a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Selling dreams to these girls with their guards down

Seven years I been swimming with these sharks now



