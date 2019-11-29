mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Weeknd Releases New Song "Blinding Lights"

Alex Zidel
November 29, 2019 00:04
The second new single from The Weeknd this week.


Earlier this week, The Weeknd re-emerged from the shadows to begin his latest era. Opening up a "psychotic" new chapter, the Toronto native unleashed his inner fuckboy once again with the release of "Heartless." In what has already become a popular Instagram caption, Abel says that he doesn't need a b*tch but that he's what a b*tch needs, bragging about his lack of emotions and never getting too attached to one person. Teasing a second song in the new Mercedes-Benz commercial, The Weeknd has officially dropped his second new single of the week, uploading "Blinding Lights" for us all to enjoy.

This is bound to be playing all over pop radio for the next few months. With up-tempo production and relatable lyrics, The Weeknd surely has another hit on his hands, reminiscent of his work with Daft Punk on "Starboy." The track almost sounds like it could have been released in the 80s if Abel were even a thing back then.

What do you think of this new direction for Abel? Are you getting excited for Chapter VI?

Quotable Lyrics:

I said, "Ooh, I'm blinded by the lights"
No I can't sleep until I feel your touch
I said, "Ooh, I'm drowning in the night"
Oh, when I'm like this, you're the one I trust

