The Weeknd Hallucinates In Las Vegas In "Heartless" Music Video

It's a trip in The Weeknd's new visual for "Heartless."

The Weeknd is clearly in full-on album rollout mode right now. Although he did release My Dear Melancholy, in 2018, it has officially been three years since he dropped his last studio album, Starboy. After releasing "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights" last week, the rapper returned today with the brand new visual for the former.

With Metro Boomin', the song's producer, by his side, The Weeknd hallucinates off of licking a toad throughout a Las Vegas casino in the brand new visual for "Heartless." Weeknd and Metro Boomin' recently were spotted in Las Vegas shooting the music video and it all makes sense now. The "Heartless" video takes inspiration from Hunter S. Thompson's Fear & Loathing In Las Vegas as The Weeknd and Metro Boomin' wild out with a hand full of cash in and outside of the casino.

The new visual does showcase a more theatrical side to The Weeknd which seems to be something he's dabbling in a little bit more heavily. The singer