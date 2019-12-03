mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Weeknd Hallucinates In Las Vegas In "Heartless" Music Video

Aron A.
December 03, 2019 18:41
228 Views
20
3

It's a trip in The Weeknd's new visual for "Heartless."

The Weeknd is clearly in full-on album rollout mode right now. Although he did release My Dear Melancholy, in 2018, it has officially been three years since he dropped his last studio album, Starboy. After releasing "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights" last week, the rapper returned today with the brand new visual for the former.

With Metro Boomin', the song's producer, by his side, The Weeknd hallucinates off of licking a toad throughout a Las Vegas casino in the brand new visual for "Heartless." Weeknd and Metro Boomin' recently were spotted in Las Vegas shooting the music video and it all makes sense now. The "Heartless" video takes inspiration from Hunter S. Thompson's Fear & Loathing In Las Vegas as The Weeknd and Metro Boomin' wild out with a hand full of cash in and outside of the casino.

The new visual does showcase a more theatrical side to The Weeknd which seems to be something he's dabbling in a little bit more heavily. The singer

The Weeknd Music Videos News hunter s thompson xo Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS The Weeknd Hallucinates In Las Vegas In "Heartless" Music Video
20
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject