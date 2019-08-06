There's another Little Mermaid show headed our way. Yes, Disney is still planning on giving us a live-action The Little Mermaid film starring Halle Bailey, but they're also cooking up a live concert version with an entirely different cast. It was announced on Monday that the live concert production of The Little Mermaid Live! will star Auli'i Cravalho, the actress who voiced Moana, as Ariel. The role of Ursula was given to Queen Latifah, and singer-rapper Shaggy will portray the lovable Sebastian.

The remaining cast members have yet to be announced, but the show will take place on November 5. It's all apart of honoring The Little Mermaid's 30th anniversary and according to PEOPLE, ABC says the show will "take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast will be interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film."



The network adds, "This never-before-seen hybrid format will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-winning Broadway stage version." The live-action film's production, however, isn't slated to even begin until 2020. Aside from Bailey as Ariel, it has been revealed that Harry Styles with play Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy will act as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Awkwafina will portray Scuttle.