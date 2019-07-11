Unproblematic actress-singer Halle Bailey has been at the center of a Disney classic controversy. Following the announcement that she would portray the character of Ariel in Disney's live-action film for The Little Mermaid, there were some who had a meltdown because they didn't want to see a white character played by a woman.

The backlash caused many entertainers to speak out in support of the Grown-ish star, including Donald Glover. While on the red carpet at the The Lion King premiere, a live-action Disney film that he stars in as the adult version of Simba, the artist was asked about his thoughts regarding Bailey's casting. With a joyful smile on his face, Glover told E! News correspondent Zuri Hall that he "thought it was so special."

"We were just watching that film and I'm like...that's such a great story but I'm just like, I dunno [he makes a strange face]," Glover said. He also had a few words of advice for the young star as she embarks on her career-changing role. "I just hope that she's like, having fun. And don't let anybody make you feel the opposite of how you want to feel. It's a very special role and you earned it, so I hope you're listening."