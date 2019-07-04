Yesterday it was announced that Halle Bailey would be playing Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. "After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," director Rob Marshall said of the casting.

While Halle has had all kinds of love sent her way for the exciting new role, as well as some negative responses to the matter, Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles has come through to pen a sweet note to Halle on the honour. "So proud of you Halle !!! You will kill this! Your voice is heavenly❤️❤️," Tina wrote alongside an image of Halle.

Halle and her sister Chloe are signed to Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment label and have previously shared what the singer has taught them. “Being in the midst of having such a beautiful mentor like her, we were allowed to explore with our creativity, and we’re so thankful to her for providing her platform and always reminding us that you don’t have to dumb down your art for the world — you can keep creating new, innovative things and let the world catch up to you,” Halle stated.

Read our exclusive interview with Chloe x Halle here, where the sisters talked their debut album and dream features.