In a revelatory op-ed titled "No Boys Allowed,"Rapsody definitively revealed her plans for Eve, the full-length project she intends on releasing in August. The main construct behind the album is the empowerment of Black Women, as she aptly demonstrated during a pre-amble with Essence's Sydney Scott.

The tracklist for Eve is peppered with song titles bearing the name of leading figures such as Whoopi Goldberg, Nina Simone, Oprah Winfrey, and Aaliyah. She's also included a duet with Queen Latifah titled “Hatshepsut” in reinforcing the idea of "a strong village of Black Women" standing by her at every corner. Eve is slated to drop sometime in August, barring any last minute changes to the batting order.

The motion to celebrate Black Womanhood isn't a new convention for the North Carolina emcee. On Mother's Day 2019, Rapsody endeared herself to the cause by enlisting Buddy for a commemorative single titled "Phylicia." The song was evidently made out to Phylicia Rashad, the actress who portrayed the institutional character of "Clair Huxtable" on the beloved Cosby Show.

“Their strength and their resolve and their classiness and their love and their fight and how much they carry within my own family, it really spoke to me,” Rapsody explained, with regards to her personification of Black Idealism (as opposed to a more pessimistic view of the culture). "I was always open and aware that I had that and how beautiful that was and that everybody doesn’t have that.”

Rapsody's reclusive nature has been for hip-hop heads for some time now. Thanks in part to a residency under 9th Producer at the Jamla studios, Rapsody has devoted herself to quality or high-density of content. The results speak for themselves. Are you intrigued by the conceptual framework of her forthcoming album? Give us your thoughts in the comment section below.