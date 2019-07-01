Considering the success of Aladdin and the anticipation for the upcoming live remake of The Lion King, it only makes sense for Disney to continue with its rollout of classic animated films getting a modern makeover with real characters. The Little Mermaid is the latest movie in the works and has already expressed interest in having Melissa McCarthy play the villain known as the sea witch Ursula.

The Hollywood Reporter now reports that Awkwafina & Jacob Tremblay are just two more stars who may be joining the remake as well. According to the publication, Awkwafina would play Scuttle, the seagull friend of Ariel while Jacob would play Flounder, Ariel’s best friend, who is a fish. As we know, the film follows a mermaid named Ariel who yearns to be a human after falling in love with a prince. Ariel makes a deal with Ursula to have her wish come true but must give up her voice

Aladdin, starring Will Smith, became his highest grossing film beating out his previous number one, Independence Day. “To be in this game as long as I’ve been in this game, and to have my biggest movie at this point in my career, I just want to say thank you," Will shared in a clip to Instagram.