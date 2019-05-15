live action
- Pop CultureFans Angry Over Live-Action Flounder In "The Little Mermaid"Fans are not happy with the way some of the characters look in the live action remake of "The Little Mermaid."By Cole Blake
- MoviesHalle Bailey Reflects On "Pressure" Of Starring In "The Little Mermaid"Halle Bailey says that she put "110 percent" effort into the upcoming live-action version of "The Little Mermaid."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable As Geppetto In New "Pinocchio" Trailer: WatchThe film is due to arrive on September 8th.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDisney Responds To Peter Dinklage's Complaints About "Snow White" Live-Action FilmThe "Game of Thrones" icon recently expressed his concern with the company taking on "that f*cking backward story about seven dwarfs."By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePeter Dinklage Calls Out Disney Over "Snow White" RemakeDinklage criticized the recently announced live-action remake and the re-telling of a "f*cking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave."By Erika Marie
- MoviesInternet Enraged After "Aladdin” White Actor Gets Spinoff & Star Is JoblessSuccess is a strange thing. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Mulan" Boycotted After Its Star Shared Support For Hong Kong Police During ProtestsLiu Yifei is facing a ton of backlash. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"The Little Mermaid Live!" To Star Queen Latifah As Ursula, Shaggy As SebastianTwo "The Little Mermaids" are coming at you.By Erika Marie
- MoviesDisney's Beloved Cartoon "Recess" Is Getting a Live-Action RemakeWho's here for this?!By Chantilly Post
- Numbers"The Lion King" Destroys International Box Office With $269 Million DollarsFrom domestic to international, "The Lion King" continues to slay.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentDisney Reveals Official Trailer To "Mulan" Live Action-RemakeAre you ready for the new "Mulan?"By Aida C.
- EntertainmentHalle Bailey Casted As Ariel In Disney's "Little Mermaid" Live-Action MovieExciting news for Halle of Chloe x Halle.By Aida C.
- MusicBhad Bhabie Entertains Idea Of Playing Ariel In "Little Mermaid" Live-Action RemakeImagine.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Aladdin" Beats "Independence Day" As Will Smith's Highest Grossing MovieSmith hits more milestonesBy Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Final Fantasy XIV" Live-Action TV Series In Development By SonyOne of the most celebrated gaming series in the world is turning into an official TV series. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentMelissa McCarthy To Play "Ursula" In Live-Action "Little Mermaid" Movie: ReportMelissa McCarthy is in talks with Disney.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentWill Smith's Genie Singing Skills On Full Display In New "Aladdin" TeaserWill Smith dances his heart out in new trailer. By Chantilly Post