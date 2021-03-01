The Game took his shot with LeToya Luckett, Saturday night, during D'Angelo's appearance on Verzuz by tagging her in the chat.

“@letoyaluckett heard your single & your song on…,” he confidently wrote.

Luckett has yet to respond, but she did announce that she's getting a divorce from her ex-husband Tommicus Walker, last month.

“After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce,” Luckett wrote on social media. “It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children.”



Jemal Countess / Getty Images

The couple's divorce came amidst rumors of Walker having a secret family. He promptly denied the reports.

"The devil is busy and will not win. Please pray for my family and especially my wife while she's pregnant. This too shall pass. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate," he said at the time.

The former couple welcomed their son, Tysun Wolf Walker, on September 14, 2020.

Earlier this weekend, The Game was accused of scamming a number of rappers out of thousands of dollars for a fake advertisement. The former G-Unit member is alleged to have been DMing rappers on Instagram expressing interest in working with them but releases the tracks on a backup SoundCloud profile rather than his main account.

[Via]