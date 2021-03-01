Iconic producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, who launched Verzuz together last year, went live on Instagram, Saturday night, following D'Angelo's appearance on the show and admitted that the R&B legend was originally scheduled to compete against Maxwell. The show would've been in the traditional Verzuz format, and taken place on Valentine’s Day, but the plans fell through. Instead, the event was touted as "D'Angelo & Friends" and featured appearances from Method Man, Redman, and H.E.R.



Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

“That didn’t work out…the fact that D’Angelo was still ready to go…and motivated, we had to celebrate him…no matter who was on stage with him,” Swizz said. “We had to celebrate that king because, as you can see, those songs that he played tonight, man, that’s real music and this is celebrational stage…and we couldn’t play around with him. We had to let him get his garden because he showed up and showed out.”

Check out D'Angelo's unqiue Verzuz performance here.

Recently, Timbaland revealed that the two legendary producers have not seen each other in person since the series began: "Fun fact me & @therealswizzz haven’t seen each other in person since Verzuz started," he wrote on Instagram, earlier this week.

