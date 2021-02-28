D'Angelo brought out a handful of guests during his "Verzuz" set, Saturday.
D’Angelo hosted a unique Verzuz event live from the Apollo Theater, Saturday, that did not feature a second headliner. Instead, the show was pitched as "D'Angelo & Friends" and featured other performers who joined the R&B legend.
Early into the night, Method Man and Redman came out for “Left & Right” and “Break Ups 2 Make Ups.” H.E.R. also made an appearance later in the show to perform “Best Part," as well as Lauryn Hill’s “Nothing Even Matters.”
Timbaland, who launched Verzuz in collaboration with Swizz Beatz, recently mentioned that the two legendary producers have not seen each other in person since the series began: "Fun fact me & @therealswizzz haven’t seen each other in person since Verzuz started," he wrote on Instagram, earlier this week.
Check out the full setlist down below:
(Untitled New Song) (with Keyon Harrold)
Cruisin’ (Smokey Robinson)
Alright
Lady
Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine
Left & Right (with Method Man and Redman)
Method Man: “Break Ups 2 Make Ups”
1000 Deaths
Back to the Future, Pt. 1
Sugah Daddy
Devil’s Pie
One Mo’ Gin
Chicken Grease
Feel Like Makin’ Love
Jonz in My Bonz
Really Love
Another Life
Send It On
Spanish Joint
H.E.R.: Best Part
Nothing Even Matters (with H.E.R.)
The Root
Brown Sugar
Untitled (How Does It Feel)
