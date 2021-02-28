D’Angelo hosted a unique Verzuz event live from the Apollo Theater, Saturday, that did not feature a second headliner. Instead, the show was pitched as "D'Angelo & Friends" and featured other performers who joined the R&B legend.

Early into the night, Method Man and Redman came out for “Left & Right” and “Break Ups 2 Make Ups.” H.E.R. also made an appearance later in the show to perform “Best Part," as well as Lauryn Hill’s “Nothing Even Matters.”



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Timbaland, who launched Verzuz in collaboration with Swizz Beatz, recently mentioned that the two legendary producers have not seen each other in person since the series began: "Fun fact me & @therealswizzz haven’t seen each other in person since Verzuz started," he wrote on Instagram, earlier this week.

Check out the full setlist down below:

(Untitled New Song) (with Keyon Harrold)

Cruisin’ (Smokey Robinson)

Alright

Lady

Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine

Left & Right (with Method Man and Redman)

Method Man: “Break Ups 2 Make Ups”

1000 Deaths

Back to the Future, Pt. 1

Sugah Daddy

Devil’s Pie

One Mo’ Gin

Chicken Grease

Feel Like Makin’ Love

Jonz in My Bonz

Really Love

Another Life

Send It On

Spanish Joint

H.E.R.: Best Part

Nothing Even Matters (with H.E.R.)

The Root

Brown Sugar

Untitled (How Does It Feel)

