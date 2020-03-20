Platinum-selling recording artist, Letoya Luckett, took to her Instagram account to announce that she and her husband, Tommicus Walker, are expecting their second child together. Back in Dec. 2017, the former Destiny's Child star and the Dallas entrepreneur tied the knot, the following year the thriving couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together, before their precious daughter, Gianna Walker, was born on Jan. 4, 2019. Now, Luckett is embodying the Most High in a newly-released pregnancy reveal photo she posted to her Instagram on Thursday (March 19).

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In the photo, Letoya Luckett elegantly stands atop a bed of rocks with her head held high, wearing a white dress, and cradling her baby bump while an exotic backdrop of palm trees, sandy beaches, and crashing waves create a beautiful setting for the photoshoot. In the caption, the "Not Anymore" singer wrote:

"Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle," then credited her husband for the photo credit.

Walker followed suit posting the same gorgeous photo and captioning it with the Bible verse 1 Samuel 1:27, writing:

"1 Samuel 1:27: 'I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him.'" The Dallas native and businessman continued, "Thank you God for blessing my Wife to carry our healthy child in Jesus' name. P.S. I told ya’ll I was going back/back like a sprinter."

Letoya Luckett and Tommicus Walker's newest addition will bring their family to a total of five as they share one child and Luckett is a proud step-mother to Walker's beautiful daughter, Madison Walker.

With Luckett an official cast member to T.I. & Tiny: The Family & Friends Hustle and Walker continuing to take his entrepreneurship to the next level. They've secretly become one of the culture's most beloved couples. Check out Letoya Luckett's pregnancy announcement in the photo provided below.