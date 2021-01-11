The former Destiny Child's member has horrible luck when it comes to her romantic partners. Maybe we should have known this would end poorly when she announced her engagement to Tommicus Walker shortly after her three-month marriage to Rob Hillman came to an end.

Rob Hillman, is an author and public speaker who usually speaks on relationship and inner-fulfillment whereas entrepreneur Tommicus Walker got the same kind of positive, motivational curated Instagram feed going on. Walker's bio reads, "Dear God, keep working on me" while he allegedly...put in work with other women outside of his marriage.

Walker was caught out with a woman and children, who were rumored to be his secret family. After that was outed on The Shaderoom in August for having an affair with an Instagram model from Dallas, while LeToya was pregnant with their second child. The two announced their first child together back in 2018.

To all these allegations, Walker claimed that the devil had been up to work on Instagram. "The devil is busy and will not win. Please pray for my family and especially my wife while she's pregnant. This too shall pass. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate," he said. Why do trifling men always blame the devil when they get caught?

In any case, Luckett is not waiting around to see what else lucifer has in store and announced her divorce from Walker on her IG story.

We wish these two a smooth separation and a peaceful co-parenting experience in the future.

