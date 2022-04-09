The Los Angeles rapper talks his time with G-Unit and says even if he signed with Bad Boy, Murder Inc, or Terror Squad, he "would still be The Game."
The tension between The Game and 50 Cent doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon and the California rapper is expounding on his early relationship with G-Unit. Recently, after Fif cracked jokes at Game's expense on social media, a war of words ignited online. Game clapped back with posts about 50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira Haines, and he has returned with a few more thoughts he wants to get off of his chest.
In a chat with Fat Joe, Game clarified his position with G-Unit and rejected claims that 50 Cent was the person who put him on.
Peter Kramer / Staff / Getty Images
“I was in a group with those n*ggas but I wasn’t breaking peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in half with G-Unit. I didn’t see them n*ggas until it was time to work. So I didn't grow up—I grew up to Fat Joe! On Fat Joe music! On Pun, on Terror Squad. Cuban Link, like, I was locked in... when I first started smokin' weed, it was to Cuban Link's album, bro!
"So, I was confused because I thought I was supposed to be loyal to where my heart was, and my heart wasn't—a lot of people like, ‘N*gga, 50 put you on.’ No, 50 did not put me on, bro. People don’t understand that. At that time in L.A., I was it. I was the n*gga. That’s why Jimmy [Iovine] took me and told 50 he was putting me in G-Unit, and 50 accepted it because n*gga my name was ringing bells in the streets of Hip Hop. I was already on."
The Game insisted that it wouldn't have mattered if he inked a deal with other labels like Bad Boy or Murder Inc. “I’m not saying that like, Aftermath and Dre and 50 and those n*ggas didn’t help because that is my story. But if I would have signed with Terror Squad, I would still be The Game.”
Check it out below.