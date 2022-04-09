The tension between The Game and 50 Cent doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon and the California rapper is expounding on his early relationship with G-Unit. Recently, after Fif cracked jokes at Game's expense on social media, a war of words ignited online. Game clapped back with posts about 50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira Haines, and he has returned with a few more thoughts he wants to get off of his chest.

In a chat with Fat Joe, Game clarified his position with G-Unit and rejected claims that 50 Cent was the person who put him on.



Peter Kramer / Staff / Getty Images

“I was in a group with those n*ggas but I wasn’t breaking peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in half with G-Unit. I didn’t see them n*ggas until it was time to work. So I didn't grow up—I grew up to Fat Joe! On Fat Joe music! On Pun, on Terror Squad. Cuban Link, like, I was locked in... when I first started smokin' weed, it was to Cuban Link's album, bro!

"So, I was confused because I thought I was supposed to be loyal to where my heart was, and my heart wasn't—a lot of people like, ‘N*gga, 50 put you on.’ No, 50 did not put me on, bro. People don’t understand that. At that time in L.A., I was it. I was the n*gga. That’s why Jimmy [Iovine] took me and told 50 he was putting me in G-Unit, and 50 accepted it because n*gga my name was ringing bells in the streets of Hip Hop. I was already on."

The Game insisted that it wouldn't have mattered if he inked a deal with other labels like Bad Boy or Murder Inc. “I’m not saying that like, Aftermath and Dre and 50 and those n*ggas didn’t help because that is my story. But if I would have signed with Terror Squad, I would still be The Game.”

Check it out below.