Recently, The Game spoke on his career path thus far, stating that Kanye West (or Ye, as he's currently known) has done more for him in 2 weeks than West Coast pioneer Dr. Dre has done for him in his entire career. Now he's speaking on other prominent figures on his journey.



The beef between The Game and 50 Cent has been brewing for nearly two decades. After excellent collaborative efforts on The Documentary, The Game's debut album, and a few G-Unit records, the duo had a massive falling out with shots sent in each other's direction for upwards of 15 years. Game expressed some of the issues he had with 50 from the jump, stating that 50 was taking credit for his work on The Documentary:

"When we was at it, 50 was like... he was saying like he wrote my album, like I really couldn't do this shit on my own. That's what really started the tension."

This statement was his response to being asked about who had a major impact The Game's early career, and what the outcome of that became. He then, however, went on to praise 50 Cent's talents and impact as a whole. "One thing about me and 50 is I've always respected that n*gga pen and his melodies and everything that he do, and that n*gga was a force of nature. But I just want that n*gga to know that... n*gga, we equal."





The Game, a proven talent with one of the most revered classic debut albums of all time, is a force no doubt. But do you think he has reached the level of 50 Cent when it comes to music and ability?