Things are getting spicy over on Instagram. Earlier today (March 25), a clip of The Game circulated showing the Los Angeles rapper at a basketball game as he and Interscope co-founder Jimmy Iovine passed by one another without speaking. It was a moment that could have just gone under the radar, but because it made its way to social media, everyone chimed in with jokes, including 50 Cent.

"[Laughing emoji] LOL The Man didn't even look at him," Fif penned. "Get this guy out of here 50 wrote the records. LMFAO." The Game didn't appreciate his former G-Unit boss taking a verbal jab at him online.

"N*gga, I ain't even see Mr. Burns," Game answered. "[And[ if you wrote my records... write you one today & put it out n*gga !!! Your rap career died wit them loli pop strap tank tops [lollipop emoji] .. you a actor, n that's why you ran to tv... give us season 2 of that Tommy bullsh*t & leave this rap sh*t to n*ggas who can spell correctly & actually got bars goofy n*gga !!! #HeGoneDeleteThisCommentInTheCar."

Fif has yet to respond to the call out, but these two have been trading subtle verbal shots for some time. Check out the clip from the basketball game as well as the reactions from both rappers below.