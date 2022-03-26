The past is coming back to haunt Jamira Haines as The Game and 50 Cent's online spat has taken a turn. Earlier today, Fif found himself cracking jokes at Game's expense after a video of the Los Angeles icon went viral. Game was seen at a basketball game as he and Jimmy Iovine passed by one another without speaking, and after 50 Cent penned in a caption that he "wrote the records," Game clapped back.

However, Game wasn't quite finished and continued with another verbal jab that included Fif's girlfriend Jamira Haines, or Cuban Link.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

"Hit [Swizz Beatz] & [Timbaland] ASAP & stop runnin from this verzuz," Game wrote to 50 Cent. "Oh' n tell ya girl stay out my DM's... if she don't want her man over weight, fat as f*ck hanging upside down like a rotisserie chicken at the Super Bowl... come to @thenuminati." A screenshot of a DM was shared, as well, that seemingly showed Haines messaging The Game about being a "video girl" while leaving her number.

Haines was made aware of the post and took to Twitter to clarify that the message was seven years old.

"Naaa what [side eye emoji] not from 2015 when everyone wanted to be a ' ViDeO giRl !! You irrelevant f*cking bozo .. [crying laughing emoji][facepalm emoji] You thought you ate with that one." Meanwhile, 50 Cent deleted his previous post about Game but has stayed silent on the mentions of his girlfriend. Check it out below.