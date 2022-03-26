The Game is certainly in rollout mode, and he's reignited his feud with 50 Cent. Though it began with The Game's comments about 50 Cent and Dr Dre on Drink Champs, things took a turn when a viral clip surfaced of Jimmy Iovine and The Game crossing paths without acknowledging each other at a basketball game. Fif's lighthearted trolling escalated into internet warfare once The Game responded.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Compton MC poked fun at Fif's weight before revealing that the Power executive's girlfriend, Cuban Link, was once in his DMs. In the screenshot, Cuban Link inquired about being a "video girl" for one of The Game's videos. The Game strategically left out the date of the DM in his attempt to aggravate Fif. However, Cuban Link shut down any potential rumors that she was ever unfaithful to 50 Cent.

"... Naa what... Not from 2015 when everyone wanted to be a 'ViDeO giRl !!' You irrelevant fucking bozo," she tweeted. "You thought you ate with that one."

Despite shutting down The Game's attempt to stir the pot, some fans went digging into the archives to find old tweets from Cuban Link -- dated 2014 -- where she's gushing over 50 Cent's arch-nemesis by calling him "handsome." Some have called her to delete the post but her initial response to the Game made it clear that she probably doesn't feel the same way that she once did about him.

