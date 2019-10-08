Following this Tekashi 6ix9ine trial has been exhausting and exhilarating at the same time. The controversial rapper shook things up when he was an active member of the rap game, calling out his rivals and stirring up drama on social media. When he and the Nine Trey Bloods were taken down last year, 6ix9ine immediately decided that he would cooperate with the feds, ratting out his former allies and doing anything in his power to earn a lightened prison sentence. Several days ago, it was announced that 6ix9ine would be sentenced in January but after a plea from his lawyers, his trial has been moved up.

According to Complex, Tekashi 6ix9ine will be sentenced on December 18, 2019 at 10 AM. Originally, he was scheduled to appear in court to learn his fate on January 24, 2020.



Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage/Getty Images

The rainbow-haired rapper took the witness stand for several days last month, blurting out statements that would take the rap world by surprise. Among the names he mentioned under oath were Cardi B, Trippie Redd, Jim Jones, and more. He also gave detailed accounts of the robbery he was involved in, shootings that were ordered by the gang, a hit that he ordered on Chief Keef, and more.

How do you think this will end for Tekashi 6ix9ine? He is facing a minimum of forty-seven years in prison but, due to his cooperation, he's likely to get a significantly reduced sentence.