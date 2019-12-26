Even from behind bars, Tekashi 6ix9ine is having drama with his girlfriend Jade and the mother of his daughter, Sara Molina. Throughout 6ix9ine's unbelievable court case and despite the rapper's disgraced reputation, Jade has stuck by his side. She's offered updates on her man and has revealed that she's staying with him no matter what, and it's clear that 6ix9ine appreciates her dedication. On Christmas, Jade shared that 6ix9ine gifted her with an iced out Trolls necklace, although she may have taken the opportunity to joke about his reputation.

"Damn 💔 ... I wanted Minnie Mouse 🐹 because your Mickey Mouse 🐀🧀 but this Troll doll is fine I guess 🙄💕 Merry Christmas baby 😪 thank you @jimmyxboi ☃️❄️." Over on Sara's Instagram Story, she had a few words for Jade. "Any b*tch that stand by a n*gga who don't take care his kids is a corny weak b*tch. B*tch you not as important to me as you think my problem isn't you I always made my issue about him not being a father not what he does for you and your daughter who ain't even his dummy. KNOW YOU PLACE. I never had a issue with you. You doing exactly what b*tches like you do. But mind your f*cking business. I don't comment on you I comment on the bum I had a kid with. Don't act bold now. Don't do it. And next time @ me lmfao."

Meanwhile, Jade let the world know that she's sick and tired of the "miserable b*tches" baby mamas who are too involved in their ex's lives. Swipe through to peep the internet beef below.