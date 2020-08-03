In the introduction to Pop Smoke's song "Gangstas," which is included on the late rapper's posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, he take shots at Tekashi 6ix9ine.

"I don't want none of that extra loud shit/This ain't none of that rainbow hair shit," says Pop.

That wasn't the first time he had spoken about 69. In previous interviews, he said that he didn't believe that Tekashi was really in the streets. While he was promoting his mixtape Meet The Woo Vol. 2, he also claimed that he didn't need rainbow hair to succeed.

Following his initial remarks about Pop Smoke, where he disrespected the rapper, along with XXXTentacion and Nipsey Hussle by bringing up their names in his explanation why he's rolling around with so much security, he appears to have come for Pop again.

Once again, 69 appears to be taking low-key shots at Pop Smoke in his latest post, heading to a playground (is he even allowed to be in one??) and using lyrics from "Gangstas" in his caption.

"I’m be in New York with the gangstas, enjoying the day," wrote Tekashi with a rainbow emoji.

Obviously, it's pretty disgusting for 6ix9ine to be dissing a dead man. Just because he wasn't on your side doesn't mean you need to make matters worse for his family by dragging his name after his death.