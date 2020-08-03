Tekashi 6ix9ine being disrespectful? Shocking...

The rainbow-haired troll has basically made his entire brand off of disrespecting his fellow rappers. In his heyday, he came after people like Trippie Redd, The Game, YG, and others. This weekend, he was released from house arrest, finally being able to roam the streets without his ankle monitor. In his first Instagram Live session from his Brooklyn neighborhood, the rapper took time to address criticism against his decision to roll with tons of security, dissing Pop Smoke, XXXTentacion, and Nipsey Hussle in the process.

"A lot of people wanna say, why are you always around a whole bunch of security?" said 6ix9ine during his live-stream. "Why is your favorite rapper dead right now with bullet holes in his face? Fuck is you talking about?"

As if it wasn't clear that he was speaking about the deaths of Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle, and XXXTentacion, he clarified when DJ Akademiks joined him in the chat.

"What's the problem with security?" asked 69 to Ak. "Hip hop does not like security but hip hop loves Nipsey Hussle. Hip hop loves Pop Smoke. Hip hop loves XXX. What I mean by that... if you really love your favorite rapper, love security too, n***a. Cause with security, your favorite rapper would have been here today."

What do you make of this?