Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke isn't relying on antics or social media drama to boost his profile. He's finding success organically, expanding on the current drill wave in his borough and cashing in on a number of hit records. With "Welcome to the Party" and "Dior," the 20-year-old recording artist burst onto the scene but it wasn't until his contribution to Travis Scott's JACKBOYS compilation tape that he gained notoriety on a nationwide scale. Pop Smoke is now viewed as one of the most exciting new rappers out today and, tonight, he will attempt to prove why he's got so much buzz with the release of Meet The Woo 2. Ahead of its release, the up-and-comer took some subtle jabs at the former "King of New York" Tekashi69, laughing that he doesn't need to cap to get his message across.



Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Posting a picture of himself in a Palm Angels tracksuit, Pop Smoke told the world that he's just being himself and that's what has made him such a success story. "IM REALLY REAL IN REAL LIFE," said the rising star. "ION GOTTA PAINT MY HAIR RAINBOW COLORS OR TWIRL AROUND LIKE A BALLERINA."

Ironically, one of 6ix9ine's biggest rivals, Trippie Redd, commented on the picture with his approval. Pop Smoke releases some new music in a few hours. Are you excited?