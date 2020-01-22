Pop Smoke is undoubtedly one of the exciting rappers coming out of New York right now. With Brooklyn drill making a major impact in the game, Pop Smoke's had a major role in bringing it to mainstream attention. "Welcome To The Party" became a summer smash along before making international waves with remixes ft. Skepta and Nicki Minaj.

The rapper dropped off his debut project, Meet The Woo in 2019 and it appears that he's following it up in the coming weeks. Taking to TikTok, the rapper announced that his forthcoming project, Meet The Woo 2 will be arriving on February 7th. The video included appearances from Steven Victor and Bouba Savage who asks Victor for a feature from Pop Smoke.

"NIGGAS SAYIN THEY OUTSIDE🗣I JUST STARTED “ SHOOT FOR THE STARS FOUNDATION “⭐️I RAISED 100 THOUSAND😎& STEVE GOT 250 FOR ME😈 AYOO @therealswizzz🗣 IM COMING FOR THAT BREAD TOO & MEET THE WOO V2💫DROPPIN FEBRUARY 7TH," he wrote on the post.

The album announcement comes a few days after he was arrested for allegedly transporting a stolen Rolls-Royce to New York City. As the story goes, the rapper and the vehicle's owner came to an agreement that Pop Smoke could use the car for a music video in exchange for VIP treatment at an upcoming show. The rapper reportedly never returned the vehicle the next day as agreed upon and the owner found out the car was in Arizona using a GPS.

The rapper posted bail and is set to appear in court on Feb. 3rd