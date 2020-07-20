Pop Smoke's "Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon" Deluxe Edition Releases On His Birthday

Today would have been Pop Smoke's twenty-first birthday. As we remember one of the pioneers of Brooklyn drill, the late rapper's estate has released the deluxe version of his posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon.

Fifteen new songs have been reloaded on the project, including the long-awaited "Enjoy Yourself" remix with Burna Boy, two songs with Fivio Foreign, a few more with his Woo gang, a record with Jamie Foxx, "Paranoia" with Gunna and Young Thug (and no Pusha-T), and more.

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon has been one of the most celebrated albums of the year, which has marked a bittersweet moment for fans of the late Pop Smoke. The deluxe edition only further solidifies the fact that Pop had a place in the rap game for years to come.

Listen to the new deluxe version and let us know your favorite song below.

Tracklist:

1. Bad Bitch from Tokyo (Intro)

2. Aim for the Moon (feat. Quavo)

3. For the Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby)

4. 44 BullDog

5. Gangstas

6. Yea Yea

7. Creature (feat. Swae Lee)

8. Snitching (feat. Quavo & Future)

9. Make It Rain (feat. Rowdy Rebel)

10. The Woo (feat. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch)

11. West Coast Shit (feat. Tyga & Quavo)

12. Enjoy Yourself (feat. Karol G)

13. Mood Swings (feat. Lil Tjay)

14. Something Special

15. What You Know Bout Love?

16. Diana (feat. King Combs)

17. Got It On Me

18. Tunnel Vision (Outro)

19. Dior (Bonus)

20. Hotel Lobby

21. Showin Off Pt. 1 (feat. Fivio Foreign)

22. Showin Off Pt. 2 (feat. Fivio Foreign)

23. Iced Out Audemars (feat. Dafi Woo)

24. Woo Year (feat. Dread Woo)

25. Tsunami (feat. Davido)

26. Backseat (feat. PnB Rock)

27. Imperfections (Interlude)

28. She Feelin Nice (feat. Jamie Foxx)

29. Paranoia (feat. Gunna & Young Thug)

30. Hello (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

31. Be Clearr

32. Yea Yea (feat. Queen Naija) [Remix]

33. Diana (feat. King Combs & Calboy) [Remix]

34. Enjoy Yourself (feat. Burna Boy) [Remix]