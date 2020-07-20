mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pop Smoke's "Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon" Deluxe Edition Releases On His Birthday

Alex Zidel
July 20, 2020 08:41
Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon (Deluxe)
Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke's deluxe version of "Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon" has arrived with features from A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Burna Boy, Fivio Foreign, Gunna, Young Thug, Jamie Foxx, and more.


Today would have been Pop Smoke's twenty-first birthday. As we remember one of the pioneers of Brooklyn drill, the late rapper's estate has released the deluxe version of his posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon

Fifteen new songs have been reloaded on the project, including the long-awaited "Enjoy Yourself" remix with Burna Boy, two songs with Fivio Foreign, a few more with his Woo gang, a record with Jamie Foxx, "Paranoia" with Gunna and Young Thug (and no Pusha-T), and more.

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon has been one of the most celebrated albums of the year, which has marked a bittersweet moment for fans of the late Pop Smoke. The deluxe edition only further solidifies the fact that Pop had a place in the rap game for years to come.

Listen to the new deluxe version and let us know your favorite song below.

Tracklist:

1. Bad Bitch from Tokyo (Intro)
2. Aim for the Moon (feat. Quavo)
3. For the Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby)
4. 44 BullDog
5. Gangstas
6. Yea Yea
7. Creature (feat. Swae Lee)
8. Snitching (feat. Quavo & Future)
9. Make It Rain (feat. Rowdy Rebel)
10. The Woo (feat. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch)
11. West Coast Shit (feat. Tyga & Quavo)
12. Enjoy Yourself (feat. Karol G)
13. Mood Swings (feat. Lil Tjay)
14. Something Special
15. What You Know Bout Love?
16. Diana (feat. King Combs)
17. Got It On Me
18. Tunnel Vision (Outro)
19. Dior (Bonus)
20. Hotel Lobby
21. Showin Off Pt. 1 (feat. Fivio Foreign)
22. Showin Off Pt. 2 (feat. Fivio Foreign)
23. Iced Out Audemars (feat. Dafi Woo)
24. Woo Year (feat. Dread Woo)
25. Tsunami (feat. Davido)
26. Backseat (feat. PnB Rock)
27. Imperfections (Interlude)
28. She Feelin Nice (feat. Jamie Foxx)
29. Paranoia (feat. Gunna & Young Thug)
30. Hello (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
31. Be Clearr
32. Yea Yea (feat. Queen Naija) [Remix]
33. Diana (feat. King Combs & Calboy) [Remix]
34. Enjoy Yourself (feat. Burna Boy) [Remix]

Pop Smoke brooklyn new music birthday shoot for the stars, aim for the moon deluxe Fivio Foreign Dafi Woo Dread Woo Davido PnB Rock Jamie Foxx Gunna Young Thug A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Queen Naija Calboy King Combs Burna Boy
Reject