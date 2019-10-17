As Tekashi 6ix9ine's case continues, more members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods are receiving their sentences. The rapper himself will be sentenced on Dec. 18th, a month ahead of his initial sentencing date. However, one of the main players in the organization as received his sentence and it looks like he won't be seeing the outside for over a decade. According to Complex, Jamal "Mel Murda" Jones, dubbed "The Godfather" of the Nine Trey Bloods, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to racketeering and drug charges. Upon his release, he'll have to deal with five years of probation and must forfeit $10K.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Mel Murda has been a close affiliate to Jim Jones for a long time. He was even apart of Jones' ByrdGang group and appeared on a few tracks. During the trial against Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, a phone call between Mel Murda and Jim Jones was played in court following 6ix9ine's appearance on the Breakfast Club days before his arrest. 6ix9ine ID'd Jim Jones in the conversation where it was suggested that the rapper gets "super-violated."

Ahead of his sentencing, Mel and his daughter wrote letters to the judge pleading for a "second chance" after admitting to being part of the gang and being influenced by the people in his neighborhood.

"Since my dad has been away I’ve been very depressed and down. I feel like I have no one in my corner to guide me or my little brother because he’s going to grow up to be a man but while has in that process he’s going to need a man to show him the ins and out of life. I don’t want to have to explain or express to my baby brother that daddy is never coming home," Mel Murda's daughter wrote.