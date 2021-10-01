From Megan Thee Stallion to Tay Keith, Hip-Hop's new wave of artists and producers are certified scholars. While Meg is set to graduate from Texas Southern University later this year, Tay Keith graduated from Middle Tennessee State University back in 2018, the same year that he earned a Grammy nomination for his work on Travis Scott's huge Astroworld single "Sicko Mode."

Three years later, Tay Keith has now been honored by his alma mater, and in some rather inspiring news, MTSU has named the multi-platinum producer an honorary professor.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"From the days i was struggling in class failing trying to get candidacy for the college of recording industry to coming back and becoming a honorary professor show you that hard work with passion pay off," Tay Keith says, reflecting on his latest achievement. "S/O my alma mater acknowledging me and my team and letting me come educate and motivate the youngins who in the same shoes i was in just a few years ago. Respect always been some thats earned and it aint given and real ones always win in the end."

According to Complex, Tay Keith’s label Drumatized Records will soon be launching an internship program in tandem with MTSU, which will reportedly give students the opportunity to work with the label's executive staff and learn about music industry business practices such as royalty splits, publishing, BMI submissions.

Scroll down to check out the producer's reaction to being named an honorary professor at MTSU. Congratulations, Tay Keith!

