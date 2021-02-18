Ever since he first caught mainstream attention with his standout beat on Drake's "Nonstop," one of Scorpion's hardest bangers, Tay Keith has become somewhat of a household name. Boasting one of the most iconic tags in recent memory, not to mention credits for Eminem, Royce Da 5'9", Travis Scott, Future, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, and many more, Tay Keith has been quietly readying up for another big year. And from the sound of it, he's already kicking things off with some power plays.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

According to a new report from Hip-Hop DX, Tay Keith has recently secured a partnership with McDonald's, one designed to promote the release of their upcoming Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Today, the fast-food juggernaut launched a new website with an exclusive Crispy Chicken merch capsule, one that comes equipped with a brand new track from Tay Keith on 7" vinyl. While not quite as expansive a deal as his "Sicko Mode" collaborator Travis Scott, Keith's promo is still looking like a major win for the young producer. Case in point, all of the merch has already been sold out.

Clearly, a hip-hop artist and anything McDonald's related is looking to be an unlikely but decisively effective formula. Don't be surprised to see even more rappers and producers following in the footsteps of both Travis Scott and Tay Keith, and who knows where the possibilities might go. Next thing you know, we'll see McDonald's dropping mixtapes lined with the game's most successful artists. In the meantime, congratulations to Tay Keith for securing the bag, and may there be many more to come.