mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Key Glock Stacks Up On New Single "Ambition For Cash"

Alex Zidel
October 01, 2021 09:31
221 Views
53
2
Paper Route EMPIREPaper Route EMPIRE
Paper Route EMPIRE

Ambition For Cash
Key Glock
Produced by Tay Keith

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Key Glock is hungry for more money on his new single "Ambition For Cash."


One of Memphis' hungriest rappers, Key Glock is officially back, kicking off the rollout for his upcoming studio album Yellow Tape 2 with the release of his new single "Ambition For Cash."

The original Yellow Tape project was released last year, peaking at #1 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart. Released via Paper Route Empire, Key Glock looks to recreate that success, and possibly top it, with the sequel.

"Ambition For Cash" is the latest single from the Young Dolph affiliate. Glock slides over a Tay Keith-produced beat, which leans heavily on a crispy flute sample. Glock rhymes about how he never stops working, flexing his ambition to always continue growing, accumulating wealth to take care of his family for decades to come.

Check out the new record from Key Glock below, and be sure to follow him on socials for more news about Yellow Tape 2.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, n***a I got a real, real addiction for this cash
I got a real ambition for this cash
Thirteen years old with a shoebox stash
I'm always up to somethin', never sitting on my ass

Key Glock
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  3
  2
  221
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Key Glock Tay Keith memphis new song new music
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Key Glock Stacks Up On New Single "Ambition For Cash"
53
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject