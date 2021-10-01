Key Glock Stacks Up On New Single "Ambition For Cash"

One of Memphis' hungriest rappers, Key Glock is officially back, kicking off the rollout for his upcoming studio album Yellow Tape 2 with the release of his new single "Ambition For Cash."

The original Yellow Tape project was released last year, peaking at #1 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart. Released via Paper Route Empire, Key Glock looks to recreate that success, and possibly top it, with the sequel.

"Ambition For Cash" is the latest single from the Young Dolph affiliate. Glock slides over a Tay Keith-produced beat, which leans heavily on a crispy flute sample. Glock rhymes about how he never stops working, flexing his ambition to always continue growing, accumulating wealth to take care of his family for decades to come.

Check out the new record from Key Glock below, and be sure to follow him on socials for more news about Yellow Tape 2.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, n***a I got a real, real addiction for this cash

I got a real ambition for this cash

Thirteen years old with a shoebox stash

I'm always up to somethin', never sitting on my ass