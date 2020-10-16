Gucci Mane Drops "So Icy Gang Vol. 1" Ft. Mulatto, Pooh Shiesty, Key Glock, Tay Keith

Things have been shaking up over at 1017 Records, and as he perfects his lineup, Gucci Mane is ready to make some introductions. Raps fans are already familiar with everyone who makes an appearance on Gucci Mane's So Icy Gand Vol. 1 project, but the 1017 mogul is making sure that the rap game is ready for what he has in store. On Friday (October 16), Gucci shared the first installment of what's expected to be a long-running series from the Atlanta-based rapper and his crew.

So Icy Vol. 1 boasts appearances by Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Tay Keith, Mulatto, K Shiday, Enchanting, Big30, Roboy, Big Scarr, Quentin Miller, Veeze, and Key Glock. This is a project that's made to be enjoyed at high volumes, so stream Gucci & Friends' latest and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. SoIcyBoyZ 2 with Big Scarr ft. Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, & Tay Keith

2. Meeting with Gucci Mane ft. Foogiano & Mulatto

3. Homeboy on a Shirt with K Shiday, Enchanting ft. Gucci Mane

4. How We Do It with Roboy ft. Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane

5. 1017 Freestyle with Gucci Mane ft. Pooh Shiesty, Big30, Foogiano

6. Heart Cold with Gucci Mane ft. Veeze

7. Blow It with Big Scarr ft. Foogiano

8. Free Hank with Enchanting ft. Pooh Shiesty & Roboy

9. Holmes with Gucci Mane ft. Pooh Shiesty & Big30

10. Lightning with Foogiano ft. Pooh Shiesty

11. CEO Flow with Gucci Mane

12. Hacker ft. Foogiano ft. Big Scarr

13. Win, Lose or Draw with Gucci Mane ft. Quentin Miller

14. Switching Gears with Gucci Mane ft. Veeze

15. Twerksum with Pooh Shiesty

16. Frozone with Big Scarr

17. 1017 Loaded with Roboy ft. Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, K Shiday, Big Scarr, Enchanting

18. No Luv with K Shiday, Enchanting ft. Gucci Mane, Key Glock, Big Scarr

19 End Zone with Big Scarr