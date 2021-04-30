Lil Eazzyy Declares Himself "Rookie Of The Year" On His Debut Mixtape

Does Lil Eazzyy live up to his debut mixtape's title? In short, he very well may. The rap newcomer from Chicago has been opening eyes nationally since the release of his breakout single "Onna Come Up," which went so hard that his hometown hero G Herbo hopped on the remix.

Deeming himself the Rookie Of The Year, Lil Eazzyy obviously wanted to come through with one of the strongest projects of the entire year and it feels like he definitely makes his case. With a focus on strong production from the likes of Tay Keith, Nick Mira, Hugo Black, and more. Much of the tape sees Eazzyy taking the lonely road, including a handful of features from Bizzy Banks, IV JAY, and G Herbo.

"I love basketball, so I always knew the title was going to be Rookie of the Year," said Lil Eazzyy about the new project. "This is literally my rookie year in rap, and I believe I’m the best person getting into the business right now."

Listen to his debut project below and let us know what you think of it. Is Lil Eazzyy the rookie of the year?

