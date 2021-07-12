Time has flown by these last few years and it seems that Megan Thee Stallion is preparing to graduate from college. The Houston Hottie's career catapulted back in 2019, and throughout 2020, the rapper found even more success with her Beyoncé collaboration, even in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic-induced quarantine.

Throughout it all, Megan Thee Stallion has continued with her studies and on Monday (July 12), she suggested that she may have a few fans celebrate her next milestone with her. "I really want some of my hotties to come to my graduation [louding crying face emoji]," wrote Megan.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"My college experience has been a roller coaster!" she added. "I started at PV went to some community colleges in between and I’m ending at TSU. Don’t get discouraged! You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time [clapping hands emoji]." Megan has endured much during her college career; aside from growing into an international, award-winning superstar, she signed a management deal with Roc Nation to further her career, but also mourned the loss of her mother.

We can't forget the July 2020 incident that has polarized Hip Hop when Megan was shot in the foot. She continues to claim that Tory Lanez is responsible while he adamantly denies the accusations. Check out Megan Thee Stallion's tweets below.